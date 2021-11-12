Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,953 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Therapeutics were worth $6,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APLT. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Applied Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Applied Therapeutics by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Applied Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Applied Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Applied Therapeutics by 196.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,658 shares during the period. 58.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Applied Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ APLT opened at $13.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.92. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.14. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

