Applied Graphene Materials (LON:AGM) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $27.92

Applied Graphene Materials plc (LON:AGM) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 27.92 ($0.36) and traded as high as GBX 28 ($0.37). Applied Graphene Materials shares last traded at GBX 26 ($0.34), with a volume of 144,680 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £16.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 27.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.16.

About Applied Graphene Materials (LON:AGM)

Applied Graphene Materials plc engages in the manufacture, dispersion, and development of applications for graphene primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers reduced graphene oxide and graphene nanoplatelets dispersion for use in paints and coatings; car waxes and polishes; polymers and composite materials; thermal paste adhesive materials; lubricants and functional fluids; batteries; and electrochemical energy storage systems.

