Applied Capital LLC Purchases 3,559 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Applied Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 5.1% of Applied Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Wit LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,226,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,862 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,269,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $883,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854,480 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,631,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,011,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622,565 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,985,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,598 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO opened at $52.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.19. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.