Applied Capital LLC Has $293,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Applied Capital LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 125.4% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $81,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $108.22 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $85.60 and a 1-year high of $109.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.28.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.