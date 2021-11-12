APi Group (NYSE:APG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.78

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.78 and last traded at $23.75, with a volume of 15326 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.45.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average of $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.31.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. APi Group had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 0.50%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in APi Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,965,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,950,000 after buying an additional 1,529,172 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in APi Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,158,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,879,000 after buying an additional 1,222,088 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in APi Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,043,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,246,000 after buying an additional 1,001,995 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in APi Group by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 4,096,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,708,000 after buying an additional 847,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in APi Group during the 2nd quarter worth $16,778,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

