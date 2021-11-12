APi Group (NYSE:APG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

APi Group (NYSE:APG) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. APi Group had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 0.50%.

Shares of NYSE:APG traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.54. 1,032,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,422. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. APi Group has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $24.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.51.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in APi Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 413.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,346 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of APi Group worth $5,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

