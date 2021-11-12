ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 12th. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.74 or 0.00002732 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a market cap of $129.27 million and $3.75 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 68,086,443.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79630552 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00072116 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00071981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00098003 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,598.99 or 0.07201899 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,756.63 or 0.99841182 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 74,300,946 coins and its circulating supply is 74,087,535 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeSwap Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

