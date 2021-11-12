Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Gap Up to $38.97

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.97, but opened at $40.93. Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $42.01, with a volume of 18,460 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on APLS. Wedbush reduced their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.99.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $25,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.