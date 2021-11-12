Antonio Canton Purchases 170,000 Shares of Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC) Stock

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC) Director Antonio Canton bought 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$34,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,963,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,792,796.

Antonio Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Antonio Canton bought 849,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$169,900.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Antonio Canton bought 2,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$400.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Antonio Canton acquired 15,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$2,925.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Antonio Canton acquired 27,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$5,265.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Antonio Canton acquired 25,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$4,875.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Antonio Canton acquired 1,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$292.50.

On Monday, August 23rd, Antonio Canton bought 120,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,400.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Antonio Canton bought 35,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,922.50.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Antonio Canton bought 7,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,462.50.

On Monday, August 16th, Antonio Canton bought 84,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,632.50.

Shares of GRC stock opened at C$0.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.16. Gold Springs Resource Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.08 and a 1-year high of C$0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.31 million and a PE ratio of -25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Gold Springs Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs gold-silver project covering approximately 7,544 hectares located in eastern Lincoln County, Nevada, and western Iron County, Utah.

