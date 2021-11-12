Anthony Lowings Sells 6,662 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $843,009.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:YUM opened at $124.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.69. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.74 and a 1-year high of $135.77.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,902,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 374,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,659 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 71,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 17,573 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,513,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.85.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.