Andy Sassine Sells 10,000 Shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Stock

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Andy Sassine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 6th, Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of iCAD stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $105,600.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of iCAD stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $110,900.00.

Shares of iCAD stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.91. iCAD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.54 and a 12-month high of $21.44. The stock has a market cap of $222.82 million, a PE ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 1.01.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). iCAD had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iCAD by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,162,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,123,000 after acquiring an additional 21,751 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in iCAD by 54.4% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 631,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after buying an additional 222,635 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iCAD by 9.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after buying an additional 34,083 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in iCAD by 11.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after buying an additional 38,911 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iCAD by 19.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after buying an additional 54,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

ICAD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iCAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, iCAD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

