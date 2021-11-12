Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Raised to Buy at TD Securities

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$55.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$54.00. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$38.00 to C$39.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$48.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$38.00 to C$39.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Andlauer Healthcare Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$47.83.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

TSE AND traded up C$0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$48.40. 23,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,529. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$48.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.75. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of C$31.81 and a 1 year high of C$51.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$107.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$110.55 million. Equities analysts predict that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.4900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.