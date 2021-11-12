Analyzing Jaguar Mining (JAGGF) & Its Rivals

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS: JAGGF) is one of 101 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Jaguar Mining to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and risk.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Jaguar Mining and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Jaguar Mining
|$160.25 million
|$72.28 million
|5.84
|Jaguar Mining Competitors
|$6.43 billion
|$1.02 billion
|-17.24
Risk and Volatility
Jaguar Mining has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jaguar Mining’s competitors have a beta of 0.37, suggesting that their average stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Jaguar Mining and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Jaguar Mining
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Jaguar Mining Competitors
|689
|2330
|2716
|110
|2.38
As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 21.23%. Given Jaguar Mining’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jaguar Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Profitability
This table compares Jaguar Mining and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Jaguar Mining
|32.22%
|20.92%
|15.95%
|Jaguar Mining Competitors
|-2,149.32%
|6.97%
|0.34%
Dividends
Jaguar Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Jaguar Mining pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Metal mining” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.3% and pay out 62.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
23.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Jaguar Mining Company Profile
Jaguar Mining, Inc. engages in the production, development, and exploration of gold in the Iron Quadrangle. Its operations include Turmalina Gold Mine, Caeté Complex, Paciência Gold Mine, reserves and resources, technical reports, and Jaguar Mining Dams. The company was founded by Daniel R. Titcomb in 1984 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.
