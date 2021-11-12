Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR: DUE):

11/9/2021 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/5/2021 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €44.00 ($51.76) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

11/5/2021 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €41.00 ($48.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/4/2021 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €48.00 ($56.47) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

11/4/2021 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

11/4/2021 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €37.00 ($43.53) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/14/2021 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €41.00 ($48.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/14/2021 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

10/7/2021 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

10/6/2021 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €48.00 ($56.47) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

10/5/2021 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €58.00 ($68.24) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

9/22/2021 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/16/2021 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €41.00 ($48.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up €0.44 ($0.52) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €39.70 ($46.71). 126,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.76, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €39.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €37.32. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €26.56 ($31.25) and a 52-week high of €44.08 ($51.86). The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 122.53.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

