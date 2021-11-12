Analysts Set Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Target Price at $27.67

Shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.67.

TVTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY opened at $27.57 on Tuesday. Tivity Health has a 1 year low of $14.66 and a 1 year high of $29.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average of $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Tivity Health had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 163.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tivity Health will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,937,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,989,000 after acquiring an additional 474,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,936,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,880,000 after acquiring an additional 83,621 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its position in Tivity Health by 5.4% during the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,739,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,387,000 after buying an additional 191,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Tivity Health by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,167,000 after buying an additional 63,172 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Tivity Health by 90.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,211,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,876,000 after buying an additional 574,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

