Analysts Set Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT at €182.90

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €182.90 ($215.18).

SAE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

ETR:SAE traded down €0.50 ($0.59) on Thursday, hitting €152.60 ($179.53). The stock had a trading volume of 42,120 shares. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €141.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €145.92. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52-week low of €116.50 ($137.06) and a 52-week high of €249.00 ($292.94).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

