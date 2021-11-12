Analysts Set Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target at $28.60

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

NWL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1,902.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,825,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,393,000 after buying an additional 8,384,644 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,489,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,373,000 after buying an additional 1,371,390 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,052,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,991,000 after buying an additional 1,287,122 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 209.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,784,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,782,000 after buying an additional 1,208,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,163,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,255,000 after buying an additional 1,201,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

NWL stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,533. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.77.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

