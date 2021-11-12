Analysts Set Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Target Price at $4.50

Shares of Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

LFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Lument Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of Lument Finance Trust stock opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.21. Lument Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $4.48. The company has a current ratio of 57.28, a quick ratio of 57.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 31.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.86%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,012,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 37,010 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 41.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 103,588 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 18.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 17,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 57.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 112,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 41,243 shares during the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.

