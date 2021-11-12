Analysts Set InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Price Target at $19.56

Shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IIPZF shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins boosted their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of IIPZF stock opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.30. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $14.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

