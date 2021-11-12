Analysts Set Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target at $30.90

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.90.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLMN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Bloomin’ Brands stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.75. The stock had a trading volume of 10,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,090. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 2.02.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 9.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,110,000 after purchasing an additional 887,995 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 200.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,612,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,864,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,746,000 after acquiring an additional 62,580 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6,584.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,843,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,361,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,038,000 after acquiring an additional 283,832 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

