Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Norfolk Southern (NSC)

10/28/2021 – Norfolk Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $232.00 to $262.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/28/2021 – Norfolk Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $324.00 to $335.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Norfolk Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $305.00 to $325.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Norfolk Southern had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $305.00 to $313.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Norfolk Southern had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $290.00 to $300.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Norfolk Southern had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $315.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Norfolk Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $300.00 to $316.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Norfolk Southern was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $263.00.

10/7/2021 – Norfolk Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $318.00 to $312.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Norfolk Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $325.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $5.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $275.91. 1,321,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,552. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $226.09 and a fifty-two week high of $296.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

