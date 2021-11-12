Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Telefónica Deutschland (O2D)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Telefónica Deutschland (ETR: O2D):

11/11/2021 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.80 ($3.29) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/8/2021 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.90 ($3.41) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

11/5/2021 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €3.20 ($3.76) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

11/4/2021 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €3.50 ($4.12) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/4/2021 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.70 ($3.18) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/4/2021 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €3.50 ($4.12) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/3/2021 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.60 ($3.06) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/3/2021 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.10 ($2.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/3/2021 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.29 ($2.69) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/3/2021 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €3.40 ($4.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/11/2021 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €3.40 ($4.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/11/2021 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.29 ($2.69) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/8/2021 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.60 ($3.06) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

10/7/2021 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €3.40 ($4.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/22/2021 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.10 ($2.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

O2D traded up €0.04 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, hitting €2.49 ($2.93). 9,646,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €2.37 and a 200 day moving average of €2.36. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG has a 12-month low of €2.13 ($2.50) and a 12-month high of €2.63 ($3.09).

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

