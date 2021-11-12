Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Discovery (DISCA)

Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 11/8/2021 – Discovery was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $33.00.
- 11/7/2021 – Discovery had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 11/1/2021 – Discovery had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research.
- 11/1/2021 – Discovery was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $38.44 price target on the stock, up previously from $28.00.
- 10/18/2021 – Discovery had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 9/22/2021 – Discovery had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $38.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
DISCA traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,303,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,973,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average is $29.18.
Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.
