Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Discovery (DISCA)

11/8/2021 – Discovery was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $33.00.

11/7/2021 – Discovery had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/1/2021 – Discovery had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research.

11/1/2021 – Discovery was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $38.44 price target on the stock, up previously from $28.00.

10/18/2021 – Discovery had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Discovery had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $38.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

DISCA traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,303,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,973,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average is $29.18.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,086,000 after purchasing an additional 947,453 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 15.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,875,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,323 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Discovery by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,768,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,350,000 after purchasing an additional 282,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 29.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,856,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Discovery by 6,057.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,348,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

