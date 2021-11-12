Analysts Offer Predictions for adidas AG’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for adidas in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for adidas’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.87 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ADDYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, adidas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

adidas stock opened at $161.54 on Friday. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $149.45 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.11. The company has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADDYY. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of adidas during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in adidas by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in adidas during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in adidas during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in adidas during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. 0.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About adidas

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

