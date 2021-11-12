Analysts Issue Forecasts for Converge Technology Solutions Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report released on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$345.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.95 million.

CTS has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.13.

Shares of TSE:CTS opened at C$11.07 on Friday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of C$2.95 and a 52 week high of C$13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$11.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 197.68.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

