Analysts Expect Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) to Announce -$0.44 EPS

Brokerages expect Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.44) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the highest is ($0.30). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.98) to ($3.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.22). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Viracta Therapeutics.

Get Viracta Therapeutics alerts:

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.72. The stock had a trading volume of 102,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,421. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 18.00 and a quick ratio of 18.00. Viracta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $24.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

About Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viracta Therapeutics (VIRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.