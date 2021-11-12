Analysts Expect Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to Announce $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) will announce earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Targa Resources posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,400%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Targa Resources.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.52 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.03.

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $142,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP G Clark White sold 23,885 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,376,014.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,896 shares of company stock worth $2,868,130 over the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 68.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

TRGP stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,713,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,944. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 2.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.24. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

