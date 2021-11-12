Analysts Expect Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) to Announce $0.77 EPS

Analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Premier Financial reported earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Premier Financial had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

PFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 41,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

PFC traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.30. The stock had a trading volume of 874 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,268. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.39. Premier Financial has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.68%.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

