Analysts Expect HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.59. HomeTrust Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.95 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HomeTrust Bancshares.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 8.98%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HTBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

HTBI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.99. 87 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,722. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $31.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.05. The firm has a market cap of $505.63 million, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

In related news, EVP Keith J. Houghton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $110,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,365.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $83,674.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,588 shares of company stock worth $377,323. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter worth $116,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 24.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,468 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 155.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $370,000. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

