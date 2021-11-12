Analysts Expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.14 Million

Analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will report $102.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $96.06 million and the highest is $113.04 million. Halozyme Therapeutics posted sales of $121.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $443.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $437.36 million to $454.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $618.64 million, with estimates ranging from $587.30 million to $674.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 88.36% and a return on equity of 187.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on HALO. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,161. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.50. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $36.48 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $2,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,883,840.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $1,175,938.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 246,450 shares of company stock worth $10,017,949. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 450,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,331,000 after buying an additional 29,171 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,267,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,244,000 after buying an additional 320,657 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 8,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,996,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,266,000 after buying an additional 114,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

