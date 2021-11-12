Analysts Expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) will report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

ARWR traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $75.78. 393,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,636. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $56.05 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of -62.28 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.41 and its 200-day moving average is $69.53.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $318,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total value of $993,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,593,750 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $429,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 493,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,711,000 after buying an additional 17,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.