Analysts Anticipate Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $267.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) will post $267.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Snap One’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $258.70 million to $295.70 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Snap One will report full-year sales of $996.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $993.00 million to $999.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Snap One.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $253.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.97 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNPO. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Snap One in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Snap One from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at $709,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,964,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,728,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000.

NASDAQ SNPO traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Snap One has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.95.

Snap One Company Profile

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

