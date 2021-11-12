Analysts Anticipate Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $153.20 Million

Analysts expect Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) to post $153.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $148.20 million to $159.00 million. Plug Power reported sales of $139.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full year sales of $493.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $476.50 million to $508.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $845.00 million, with estimates ranging from $775.00 million to $949.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.16.

PLUG stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 19.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in Plug Power by 14.3% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 49.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Plug Power by 0.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Plug Power by 24.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 53.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

