Analysts Anticipate Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to Announce $4.13 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) will report $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.10. Lennar posted earnings per share of $2.82 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year earnings of $14.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.46 to $14.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $15.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.66 to $15.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.82.

Shares of Lennar stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.05. 26,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,391,792. The company has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 10.68. Lennar has a 52 week low of $70.97 and a 52 week high of $110.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

