Analysts Anticipate Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $327.41 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) will post $327.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Globant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $325.70 million to $331.60 million. Globant reported sales of $207.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Globant will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $305.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.79 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.15%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GLOB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Globant by 0.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 7.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 3.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Globant stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $331.86. 227,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,724. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.20. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $173.34 and a fifty-two week high of $354.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.49 and a beta of 1.33.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

