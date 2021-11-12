Analysts Anticipate Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $132.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) will post $132.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Freshpet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $135.40 million and the lowest is $126.57 million. Freshpet reported sales of $84.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full-year sales of $444.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $441.77 million to $447.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $592.10 million, with estimates ranging from $578.00 million to $635.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on FRPT. Truist Financial raised Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Freshpet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stephens decreased their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.23.

In related news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $337,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,331,195.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,492,702. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,234,000 after acquiring an additional 73,474 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Freshpet by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,489,000 after acquiring an additional 471,865 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,714,000 after purchasing an additional 229,960 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,264,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,143,000 after purchasing an additional 93,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at $117,975,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRPT stock traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.59. 796,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,429. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $119.30 and a 52 week high of $186.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.21 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.15 and its 200-day moving average is $153.35.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

