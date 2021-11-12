Analysts Anticipate Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $234.78 Million

Brokerages predict that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) will post $234.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $233.50 million and the highest is $238.00 million. Dynatrace posted sales of $182.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full-year sales of $918.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $916.00 million to $924.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.55.

DT stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,955. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.02. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.04, a PEG ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.39. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $34.65 and a 1-year high of $80.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $4,183,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,498 shares of company stock valued at $10,399,602 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1,915.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,960,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,443 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,712,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,707 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,283,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 421.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,178,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,827,000 after purchasing an additional 952,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at $45,355,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

