Analysts Anticipate CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.02. CVR Energy posted earnings of ($1.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 101.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($1.98). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.20% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVI. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVR Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.14.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 39.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 7,423 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 25,537 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $638,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $732,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 29,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVI traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.36. 15,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,210. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. CVR Energy has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $27.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -61.65 and a beta of 1.81.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

