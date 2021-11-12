Analysts Anticipate Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.60 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) will announce $2.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.55 billion and the highest is $2.64 billion. Cushman & Wakefield reported sales of $2.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full-year sales of $9.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $9.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.47 billion to $9.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.88%. Cushman & Wakefield’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on CWK. Raymond James upped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

Shares of NYSE:CWK traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.14. 643,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average is $18.09. Cushman & Wakefield has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $20.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, CEO W Brett White sold 174,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $3,188,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,727 shares in the company, valued at $17,843,517.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $194,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,045,746 shares of company stock valued at $110,373,706 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter valued at $2,486,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 134.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 53,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 38.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

