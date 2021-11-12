Analysts Anticipate Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) to Announce -$1.38 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.38) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.11) and the lowest is ($1.78). Carnival Co. & reported earnings per share of ($2.02) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full-year earnings of ($6.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.12) to ($6.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Carnival Co. &.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,387.65% and a negative return on equity of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $546.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.19) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCL. Citigroup lowered Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,856,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,165,000 after buying an additional 1,523,756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,589,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,239,000 after purchasing an additional 313,107 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,542,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,094,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,844,000 after acquiring an additional 870,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,859,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,027 shares during the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCL traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.15. 1,237,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,910,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.95.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carnival Co. & (CCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.