Analysts Anticipate BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $137.00 Million

Analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) will report sales of $137.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $121.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $147.67 million. BRP Group reported sales of $69.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 96.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full-year sales of $539.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $521.58 million to $552.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $797.89 million, with estimates ranging from $644.11 million to $857.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BRP Group.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $119.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.87 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.47%.

BRP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

BRP stock opened at $39.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.45, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.71. BRP Group has a 1 year low of $22.79 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.98.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

