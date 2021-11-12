Amplify Pure Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:JGLD) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Amplify Pure Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:JGLD)’s stock price traded up 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.93 and last traded at $24.93. 95 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.73.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.36.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Pure Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Pure Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.