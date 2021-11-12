Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Posts Earnings Results

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AMPE stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.63 million, a P/E ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.59. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $2.98.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPE. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 50,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 215.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

