Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. 32.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMRX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.26. 441,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,327. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.44 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.35. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $7.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The business had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

