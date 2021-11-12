Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,078,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $20,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 341.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.29. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $25.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.25.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 89.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FOLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.11 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 5,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $62,960.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $225,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 869,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,928,173.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $47,190 and have sold 163,311 shares valued at $1,817,811. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.