AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.280-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AMETEK also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.760-$4.780 EPS.

NYSE AME traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,923. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.04 and a 200 day moving average of $133.87. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $106.96 and a 1-year high of $143.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

AME has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.43.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $270,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,657 shares of company stock valued at $11,808,722. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

