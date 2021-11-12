AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.280-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AMETEK also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.760-$4.780 EPS.
NYSE AME traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,923. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.04 and a 200 day moving average of $133.87. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $106.96 and a 1-year high of $143.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.32.
AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.
AME has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.43.
In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $270,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,657 shares of company stock valued at $11,808,722. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About AMETEK
AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.
Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA
Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.