Americas Technology Acquisition (NYSEARCA:ATA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.01

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.01 and traded as high as $10.09. Americas Technology Acquisition shares last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 373 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Americas Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Americas Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Americas Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Americas Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $960,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in Americas Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Institutional investors own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

