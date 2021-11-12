American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,893. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.29. American Well has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $43.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMWL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

In other news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 199,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $2,083,058.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 5,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $51,544.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,823 shares in the company, valued at $397,035.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 418,247 shares of company stock worth $4,206,591 over the last three months. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Well stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,318,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540,792 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.95% of American Well worth $29,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

