American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $13.50 to $11.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. American Well traded as low as $7.76 and last traded at $7.87, with a volume of 41600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Well currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.58.

In related news, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 5,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $48,043.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 6,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $65,580.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 702,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,449,206.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 418,247 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,591 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in American Well by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Well by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,726,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,927 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in American Well by 243.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 174,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 123,973 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in American Well by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the third quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.29.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

