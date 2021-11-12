American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Superconductor Corporation is a leading energy technologies company. The company develops and sells a wide range of products and solutions based on power electronic systems and high temperature superconductor wires that dramatically improve the efficiency, reliability and quality of electricity during its generation, transmission, distribution and use. The company is a dominant force in alternative energy, offering grid interconnection solutions as well as licensed wind energy designs and electrical systems. As the world’s principal supplier of HTS wire, AMSC is enabling a new generation of compact, high-power electrical products, including power cables, grid-level surge protectors, motors, generators, and advanced transportation and defense systems. AMSC also provides utility and industrial customers worldwide with voltage regulation systems that dramatically enhance power grid capacity, reliability and security, as well as industrial productivity. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of American Superconductor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

AMSC stock opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.56 million, a P/E ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.14. American Superconductor has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $31.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.01.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.52% and a negative net margin of 25.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Superconductor will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 7,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $137,289.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 3,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $71,365.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in American Superconductor by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 180,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 18,234 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in American Superconductor by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,279,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,249,000 after buying an additional 117,700 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in American Superconductor in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Superconductor by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 329,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. 57.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

